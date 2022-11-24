Two people injured after shed fire in Spokane Valley on Thanksgiving

The two victims are currently being treated at the hospital. No firefighters were injured

Example video title will go here for this video

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Two people were injured after a shed caught fire in the backyard of a Spokane Valley home on Thanksgiving.

According to the press release, the Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD) responded to a report of a shed on fire in the backyard of 5320 N. Mayhew in Spokane Valley just before 2 p.m. on Thursday.

When firefighters arrived, they quickly attacked the structure fire. It didn't spread to nearby structures. Firefighters found the homeowner, who had burned clothing and severe burns to his legs. He was quickly evaluated and transported to a hospital for his burns. A woman, also the homeowner, was found on the scene with minor burns and transported to the hospital for treatment.

The initial dispatched call to 911 was for a possible illegal burn with a smoke column and no exact address was given. The smoke investigation upgraded to shed on fire in the backyard with an individual severely burned.

Dispatched information provided an active smoke column seen from a distance upgraded the fire to a working structure fire adding additional SVFD units to the response and a burn victim. A second AMR ambulance responded to the scene as there were reports of a possible second burn victim.

Firefighters are investigating the cause of the fire. The shed was declared a total loss, and the two victims are currently being treated at the hospital. No firefighters were injured

During the fire, North Mayhew Road and Everett Street were closed as the fire was located at the back of the property and accessed from both the east and west.

Multiple SVFD and SCFD9 fire units were on the scene, including 9 Engines, 2 ladder trucks, 3 command staff, and 1 safety officer.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

DOWNLOAD THE KREM SMARTPHONE APP

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

To report a typo or grammatical error, please email webspokane@krem.com.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: Search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.