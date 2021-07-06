Two people in Moses Lake injured while handling fireworks

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said a man in his 40s was injured Sunday and a 15-year-old boy was injured early Tuesday morning.

In a Facebook post Tuesday morning, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office said a man in his 40s was injured Sunday and a 15-year-old boy was injured early Tuesday morning.

The man in his 40s severely damaged his hand at the Moses Lake Sand Dunes when fireworks he was handling detonated, the sheriff’s office wrote. He was flown to a Spokane hospital for treatment.