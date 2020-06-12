Two people fall from a chair lift at 49 Degrees North

The chair lift detached from the chair line while the two patrons were seated on it. The patrons suffered minor injuries.

CHEWELAH, Wash. — Two people fell from a chair lift at 49 Degrees North after the chair detached from the chair line Saturday.

The two patrons were seated on the chair when it detached from the line, according to a press release from the ski resort.

The two people were immediately treated by ski patrol and only suffered minor injuries, according to the release.

The chair lift was stopped for about 20 minutes while workers assessed the situation. All guests were then safely unloaded.

49 Degrees North is investigating the mechanical issue and Chair 1 will be closed until further notice.