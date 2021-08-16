Two people die in Browne's Addition apartment fire

A firefighter is also injured after Tiffany Manor apartments caught fire Monday morning.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Fire Department said two people died in an apartment fire Monday morning. A firefighter was also injured during the fire.

Tiffany Manor apartments on W 2nd Avenue in Spokane's Brown's Addition neighborhood caught on fire early Monday morning. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The people who died were on the top floor of the building. The building is three stories and has 11 apartments on site. The fire started in the apartments before spreading to a historic house next door. It is across the street from Coeur d'Alene park.

The Avista outage map shows 645 customers are without power in the area. It is expected to be restored by 8:15 a.m. Monday.

Browne's Addition is the oldest neighborhood in Spokane. It was settled in the summer of 1878.

