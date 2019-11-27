SANDPOINT, Idaho — Thanksgiving is usually opening season for ski resorts but this year only two Inland Northwest resorts are opening after the holiday.

Schweitzer and Silver Mountain are scheduled to open at 9 a.m. Friday.

Schweitzer is located 11 miles northwest of Sandpoint, Idaho. Silver Mountain is located in Kellogg, Idaho.

According to the latest ski report, no snow has fallen in the last 72 hours on either mountain. You can check the latest ski reports here.

Mountain Spokane has a tentative opening day of Dec. 7. 49 Degrees North and Lookout Pass do not have set opening dates yet.

