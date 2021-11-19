Two homes damaged in overnight fire in East Central neighborhood

The fire started around 2:24 a.m. on Friday and nobody was hurt, according to firefighters.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane firefighters responded to a house fire near the intersection of South Stone Street and East 7th Avenue early Friday morning.

According to the Spokane Fire Department Station, the fire started around 2:30 a.m. in the East Central neighborhood.

Incident: 2021091421 - Structure Fire - Full Response Location: E 7th Ave and S Stone St — Brian Schaeffer (@SpokaneFire) November 19, 2021

When firefighters arrived to the house fire, a large amount of smoke and flames were coming from the windows, and the fire damaged the house next door, firefighters said.

Nobody was hurt and the fire is under investigation, according to Spokane Fire.

Four fire engines arrived to put out the fire, and the house was declared a complete loss, according to firefighters.

The cause is unknown.