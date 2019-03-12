TWIN LAKES, Idaho — More than 1,000 Kootenai Electric customers in the Twin Lakes area could be without power for up to 10 hours on Tuesday after a logging truck crash.

Kootenai Electric said the outage was caused by the truck hitting a power pole. Crews are working with emergency personnel to secure the scene before they assess damage and begin repairs for power restoration.

A spokesperson for Kootenai Electric said the process could take up to 10 hours, though some customers may have intermittent power during this time.

Idaho State Police said the overturned truck and power restoration efforts are blocking Scarcello Road in both directions near the Highway 41 intersection.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information is made available.

