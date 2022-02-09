Hundreds without power in Twin Lakes after semi hits power pole

Kootenai Electric is working to restore power in the area.

TWIN LAKES, Idaho — More than 1,200 customers in the Twin Lakes, Idaho area are without power on Wednesday morning after a semitruck hit a power pole on Highway 41.

Kootenai Electric Cooperative reported the outage. The power company said it has crews on the site and is working to safely restore power. Kootenai Electric said it hopes to have power restored by 1:30 p.m. but customers can check for updates on the company's outage map.

The full notice from Kootenai Electric reads:

We have a large outage affecting over 1,200 members in the Twin Lakes area caused by a semitruck hitting a power pole on Highway 41. Crews are on site and working to safely restore power. We expect power to be restored by 1:30 p.m. but will update the ETR on our outage map at https://www.kec.com/outage-map as we assess the damages along the way.