TSA predicts spring break travel volumes to reach "pre-pandemic" levels

More and more people are traveling as mask mandates and travel restrictions lift across the U.S. and neighboring countries.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spring is here. For some students, this means a break from school work and a chance to get out of town for a few days.

Spokane area's largest school districts, Spokane Public Schools, Central Valley and Mead School Districts are on spring break this week.

Early March, TSA expected the 2022 spring break season could reach near pre-pandemic travel volumes.

One traveler taking advantage of his grandkids' time off is Randolph Baldez.

Baldez flew in to Spokane from Phoenix where he said he noticed the airport was crowded.

“The Phoenix airport at 5 o’clock this morning, it was pretty busy," Baldez said. "I suspect the airport here is going to be about half busy.”

Baldez's grandkids are students in the Richland School District. They think they're spending spring break in Phoenix, but Baldez said he has other plans.

"I'm taking them to Disneyland," Baldez said in a whisper.

Traveling within the U.S., masks are still required in airports and on public transportation.

In a press release, TSA said it will follow CDC recommendations as it continues to adjust policies based on "COVID-19 community levels, risk of new variants, national data, and the latest science."

As of April 1, fully vaccinated travelers going to Canada no longer need pre-entry negative COVID tests. They must still provide proof of vaccination and travel documents within 72 hours before planned travel.