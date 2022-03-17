Truck with porta-potties flips over on slick road

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — A truck that was towing a load of porta-potties ended up flipping over into a ditch near Nine Mile Falls on Thursday morning in Spokane County.
It happened on N. Seigle Court, which is near the intersection of N Seven Mile Rd and N Nine Mile Rd.
The Spokane County Sheriff's Office reported a street cleaner had been spraying the road this morning. They said the road then froze. The driver of the truck spun out on the slick surface and flipped into a ditch.
The driver was not hurt in the crash.
The porta-potties were being towed on a trailer behind the truck. The toilets managed to stay upright while the truck ended up on its side.
The truck has now been towed from the scene. Traffic in the area is no longer impacted by the crash.