Truck with porta-potties flips over on slick road

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — A truck that was towing a load of porta-potties ended up flipping over into a ditch near Nine Mile Falls on Thursday morning in Spokane County.

It happened on N. Seigle Court, which is near the intersection of N Seven Mile Rd and N Nine Mile Rd.

The Spokane County Sheriff's Office reported a street cleaner had been spraying the road this morning. They said the road then froze. The driver of the truck spun out on the slick surface and flipped into a ditch.

The driver was not hurt in the crash.

The porta-potties were being towed on a trailer behind the truck. The toilets managed to stay upright while the truck ended up on its side.