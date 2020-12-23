3 engines, 7 cars on BNSF train derail in Yakima County after semi-truck crash

The container train was hit by a semi-truck with a piece of farm equipment on it about two miles east of Mabton, according to the Yakima County Sheriff's Office.

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — Three engines and seven cars of a BNSF train derailed in Yakima County after a semi-truck crash on Wednesday morning, authorities said.

The container train derailed at State Route 22 and Phillips Road, about two miles east of the small town of Mabton, when it was hit by a semi-truck with a piece of farm equipment on it, the Yakima County Sheriff's Office said in a tweet. Deputies notified the Washington State Patrol and BNSF Railway, along with the state Department of Ecology.

At least two of the train engines are leaking diesel fuel onto the ground, according to a tweet from the Department of Ecology. A spill response team from the agency and BSNF responders were heading to the scene as of 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday.

There are no road closures in the area and authorities are reporting "minimal injuries," the sheriff's office said in a previous tweet.

The derailment comes one day after a tanker train hauling crude oil derailed north of Seattle and two train cars burst into flames. Residents were ordered to leave the area but evacuations have since been lifted.

There were no injuries reported and the cause of the derailment is under investigation.