Up to five tank cars derailed in the Custer area and caught fire. Evacuations within a half mile of the derailment are underway.

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — A train carrying crude oil derailed in Whatcom County on Tuesday, forcing evacuations within a half-mile area.

Up to five tank cars derailed near Custer at 11:46 am., according to Washington state Trooper Heather Axtman.

A fire was reported at 12:05 p.m. The fire is burning at the end of the train.

All people within a half mile radius of 7500 Portal Way are being told to evacuate.

Fire, state patrol, and Whatcom County emergency management is responding. BNSF is working with authorities to "assess and mitigate the situation."

The train was headed to Ferndale.

No injuries have been reported.

I-5 was closed between Grandview Road and Birch Bay Lynden Road for about an hour on Tuesday afternoon but has reopened. Local road closures are still in effect, according to Axtman.