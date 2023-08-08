New trail in Finch Arboretum honors Spokane biker

Susie Stephens loved riding her bike and being outdoors. She was hit and killed by a bus in 2002, but her legacy in Spokane is being cemented in a new way.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane's Finch Arboretum is getting a new addition.

Construction crews are laying down concrete on a new .7 mile trail. The trail will honor the life and legacy of environmentalist Susie Stephens.

"That's my girl," mother Nancy MacKerrow said.

Susie was an environmentalist and the former executive director for the Bicycle Alliance of Washington.

Her life was cut short when she was hit and killed by a bus in St. Louis, MO, while crossing the street.

Even though she was just 36 years old at the time of her death, her mother said she lived life to the fullest.

She spent most of her time on a bike and traveling the world.

To honor her daughter's spirit and love of the outdoors, Nancy said she wanted to cement her daughter's legacy in Spokane.

The bus company responsible for Susie's death paid her family for damages.

Nancy gave part of that money to the City of Spokane to build the Susie Stephens trail.

"I decided, a trail in her hometown, with her name on it would always be there so I donated the money and finally, six years later, we're finally getting started on it," Nancy shared.

July 2023, Nancy put in the first shovel to kick-off construction.

"It sat here clean for 6 years and now it's dirty because I was able to dig some dirt for this trail,” Nancy said while holding the groundbreaking shovel.

Spokane Parks and Recreation said the trail is set to be completed at the end of August.

Nancy said she hopes the trail will eventually connect to the Finch Arboretum by next year.



Nancy said her daughter fell in love with exploring Japan.

To celebrate this part of her life, Nancy said she wanted to plant a "Susie Tree" in a Japanese garden.

That one "Susie Tree" eventually into the "Susie Forest," with hundreds of trees planted around the world.

Nancy said there's at least one on every continent, except Antartica.

“Every tree has a story and I’ve met the most marvelous people," Nancy said. "Just trying to keep her legacy going.”

Nancy is the mother of two other children, Becky and Jack.

Becky passed nearly a decade ago and Nancy has helped start a fund for single parent bookkeeping students in Pierce County in her honor.

"My children shouldn't have to die in order to have a fund," Nancy shared.

Nancy also set up a fund for her son, Jack, to help support Spokane improv groups as its a current passion of his.

