"The last four years has taken its toll": Wife of Freeman Superintendent shares impact of school shooting

Shawna Russell, the wife of Freeman Superintendent Randy Russell, hopes her family and the Freeman community can find closure when the shooter is finally sentenced.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Victim's advocates read dozens of victim statements from the Freeman community in Spokane County court Monday. Among those statements was Shawna, the wife of Freeman School Superintendent Randy Russell.

Helping the students has been the main focus for Russell for nearly five years. Since the shooting at Freeman High school, he kept a strong face for the students, staff and Freeman community.

But in court, through the words of his wife Shawna, we learned just how traumatizing that September day was for Russell and his family.

In a statement read by a victim's advocate, Shawna told the judge on that tragic day that it looked like the life had drained out of Russell. But he was holding it together for staff, students and the community. She tried to make sure Russell got rest. Over time, she said he struggled with panic attacks.

“There were times when he would drive halfway to work, turn around and come home," Shawna wrote. "I would calm him down and do my best to keep him from having a full-blown panic attack. This became a norm for a while. One day, his panic attack was so bad I had to take him to urgent care because he thought he was having a heart attack. There was nothing I could do to get him to calm down. Seeing him breaking down has been one of the hardest things for him through all of this.”

Although a victim’s advocate read Shawna’s statement earlier in the day, she came to the courtroom with additional thoughts to share in person.

She told the judge that as time went on, it became increasingly difficult for Russell to go to work.

“It just wasn't a positive environment and he tried to make it positive for every single student, parent, community member, staff member," Shawna said. "Dealing with this day in and day out for the last four years has taken its toll on him. He's not the same person he was before that. We work through everything together.”

She wishes things could go back to before—without the nightmares and sleepless nights. Shawna told the judge she hopes her family and the Freeman community can find closure when the shooter is finally sentenced.