'That day altered who I am': Victim advocates read impact statements from Freeman shooting survivors

Nearly all statements read on Monday asked the judge to give the shooter the maximum sentence. An equal number ended with the phrase "Freeman Strong".

SPOKANE, Wash. — Students, parents, counselors, teachers and other members of the Freeman High School community listened as victim advocates read victim impact statements about the Freeman shooting that took place four years ago.

Nearly all statements read on Monday asked the judge to give the shooter the maximum sentence. An equal number of speakers ended their statements with the phrase "Freeman Strong."

Caleb Sharpe, the shooter, was present in court as victim advocates read statements from those impacted by the shooting, many of whom said his actions altered the fabric of their lives:

"My son, who was in second grade at that time, had nightmares for months about a school shooter coming into the elementary school and finding him."

"That day altered who I am as a teacher. For months afterward, when I arrived at school, I had to work up the courage to enter the school building."

"I am constantly suspicious of people and my students, and I think I am the worst teacher for it. I can not trust my students as I did before. I regularly think is this it? Is it going to happen again? Is it him, or her?"

One of the most compelling pieces of testimony read by a victim advocate came from the Freeman custodian, who disarmed the shooter and pinned him to the ground until police arrived. Monday was the first time the custodian's story was told.

"Upon entering the hallway I immediately came eye to eye with Caleb Sharpe," the victim advocate said on behalf of the custodian. "[He] just stares at me. I again immediately point my leatherman at [him] and say, 'Get on the effing ground right now.'"

Throughout Monday's testimony, the shooter stared down at the table.

Nearly every victim asked the judge to extend the maximum possible sentence.

"I ask for the maximum sentence to be handed down," an advocate read on behalf of a victim. "At least that would make a small bit of justice and peace of mind for those families impacted the most and for our entire community."