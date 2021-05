Washington State patrol reports the crash may have serious injuries.

The westbound lanes on I-90 are blocked 24 miles west of Ritzville Tuesday morning due to one car rollover, according to Washington State Patrol troopers.

Serious injuries were reported. The driver was ejected from the car causing serious head trauma. Air ambulance is en route to the scene now, according to WSP.

Expect delays in the area this morning.

Heads up travelers. There is a collision on westbound I-90 west of Ritzville. I-90 is currently blocked. Expect significant delays through the area. https://t.co/oV47kH2C7Y — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) May 4, 2021