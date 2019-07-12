SPOKANE, Wash. — Toys for Tots Spokane's inventory is running low, according to the organization's Facebook page.

The program provides toys to less fortunate children throughout Spokane every Christmas. It's run by the U.S. Marine Reserves every year.

Usually, they're able to give each child three toys, two books, two stocking stuffers, and a game for each family, according to Toys for Tots Spokane Coordinator Jim Brown.

However a toy shortage has limited the number of gifts they're able to hand out significantly.

"We've already had to cut back to one toy, one book, one game, one everything," Brown said.

Brown suggested parents put off ordering toys until the organization can get more donations.

Toys for Tots Spokane has fulfilled over 1,200 orders for toys already this season, but there's a long way left to go. At the current time there are six thousand orders left to fill, according to Brown.

Donations of new toys can be dropped off at drop boxes around Spokane. Brown said boxes can be found at local fire stations and Walmarts, as well as other locations. Toys can also be dropped off at the distribution center at 5901 E Sprague.

There will also be dedicated locations for toy donations today:

Marines and Firefighters will also be at the Albertsons at 13606 E 32nd Ave in Spokane Valley until 4 p.m. today.

Toys for Tots volunteers will be at Helix Wines from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 824 W Sprague Ave.

Marines and Volunteers will also be collecting toys at tonight's Spokane Chief's game starting at 7 p.m.

According to the organization's Facebook page there is a need for toys for boys and girls 0-2, boys and girls 6-12, and boys and girls 9-12.

Brown said they'll get toys to all the families who need them no matter what.

"But we'd always prefer to give them more toys," he said.

Regardless, Brown and Toys for Tots volunteers are determined to give toys to all the kids that need them this year.

"As Marines, we adapt, we improvise," Brown said.

