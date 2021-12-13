Toys for Tots in need of gifts in Kootenai County

The toy inventory is at 50% as compared to last year, according to the coordinator of the local toy drive.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — With just around a week left to gather gifts so they can end up under the tree on Christmas, more donations are needed for the children of Kootenai County, as reported by our news partner, Coeur d'Alene Press.

Dennis Dodd, coordinator of the local Toys for Tots drive, said they’re at about 50% of their toy inventory compared to last year.

“This could be the one day of the year that actually a kid is happy," he said.

While they're good with inventory for kids 3-5, they need toys for the 0-3 and 10-12 age groups. Donations could include diapers and clothes for newborns.

Donation and fundraising coordinator Michael Quinn said despite overall generosity in the area, they’re still behind. Over the summer, $60,000 was spent on toys because not enough donations came in.

Items must be dropped off by Dec. 18 to make it to kids this Christmas.

Toys can be dropped off at the Kootenai County Fairgrounds building 19 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. Registration to receive toys is also at the fairgrounds.

Monetary donations can be made at bit.ly/3IFxsX8

Toys can also be donated at Walmart, Fred Meyer, Super 1 Foods, UPS stores and fire departments.

Kootenai County Toys for Tots is sponsored by the Marine Corps League.

In 2020, 7,561 toys were distributed and 1,516 children supported. All donations stay in the area and are received by infants to 12-year-olds in low-income families.