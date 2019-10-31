Jason Mraz & Raining Jane

November 2

First Interstate Center for the Arts

www.inbpac.com

He made a name for himself playing coffee houses in San Diego and now he’ll be on the big stage here in Spokane. He’s won two Grammy Awards and has amassed a huge fan base. If you’re one of those fans, then you better grab some tickets.

Moscow Ballet’s Great Russian Nutcracker

November 3

First Interstate Center for the Arts

www.inbpac.com

Get into the holiday spirit with the Moscow Ballet. Featuring a new over-the-top production and world class Russian artists, you’re sure to be wowed.

Kate Hudson

Jeremy Piven

November 1-2

Spokane Comedy Club

www.spokanecomedyclub.com

What can’t he do? Jeremy Piven is a movie and television actor, plus he does standup. He’s been in bajillion things—most notably Entourage.

Kate Hudson

Home Idea Show

November 1-3

Spokane County Fair & Expo Center

https://www.spokanehomeshows.com/

It’s time for the 41st annual Home Idea Show and the Northwest Taste Show. It’s two shows in one! Get ideas for improving your home and do some beer, wine and food sampling. Sounds like a winning combo.

Kate Hudson