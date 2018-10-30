PORTLAND, Ore. — At least one and possibly two tornadoes touched down in Oregon on Monday afternoon.
The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Warning for Stayton, Sublimity and Scio, Oregon at 3:37 p.m.
The warning expired at 4 p.m.
Reports of damage in the area included a few downed trees and a toppled road sign near Jefferson. KGW Chief Meteorologist Matt Zaffino said the tornado had an Enhanced Fujita (EF) Scale rating of zero.
Photos: Tornado in Marion County
Also on Monday, a possible tornado touched down at a nursery in Forest Grove, Oregon. There were no reported injuries.
The NWS said it will evaluate the damage in the area on Tuesday.
On Sunday, a minor tornado overturned semi trailers in North Portland.
