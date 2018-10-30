PORTLAND, Ore. — At least one and possibly two tornadoes touched down in Oregon on Monday afternoon.

The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Warning for Stayton, Sublimity and Scio, Oregon at 3:37 p.m.

The warning expired at 4 p.m.

Reports of damage in the area included a few downed trees and a toppled road sign near Jefferson. KGW Chief Meteorologist Matt Zaffino said the tornado had an Enhanced Fujita (EF) Scale rating of zero.

The only other damage reported from possible tornado were these downed trees. This is about 3 miles east of Jefferson in Marion County. pic.twitter.com/5PbTY1sMGL — Katherine Cook (@KCookKGW) October 30, 2018

Also on Monday, a possible tornado touched down at a nursery in Forest Grove, Oregon. There were no reported injuries.

The NWS said it will evaluate the damage in the area on Tuesday.

On Sunday, a minor tornado overturned semi trailers in North Portland.

