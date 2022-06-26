2022 Coeur d'Alene Half Ironman top finishers

Competitors start to finish the 2022 Coeur d'Alene Half Ironman as winner's are announced

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Hoopfest is not the only event going on this weekend around the Inland Northwest, the Coeur d'Alene Half Ironman took place this morning as well. Athletes from around the globe traveled to compete in the race that make up 70.3 miles of swimming, biking and running.

The course took competitors throughout the Coeur d'Alene area as more than 2,100 participants took on the challenge.

The top finisher for the male division was Justin Riele who lead the men with a posted a time of 4:00:02. Meanwhile on the women's side, Becca Kawaoka finished in 1st with a time of 4:28:21. Congratulations to both winners!

With over 2,270 athletes, friends and families will be waiting on the finish line sidelines for a while. Luckily, the weather is nice and skies are clear. @KREM2 pic.twitter.com/7tYuSt3YsR — Janelle Finch // MMJanelle (@JFinchTV) June 26, 2022