Thrive's soccer camp for refugee youth faces danger of getting cut

Thrive International's Youth soccer camp is in danger of not happening this year. This is because they do not have sufficient funds.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Thrive International's Youth program is bringing back one of their most popular programs for refugee youth. But, it's in danger of getting cut.

"We just want to create a safe space for the kids to be and know that they are welcomed," said Jackson Lino, the director for Thrive's Youth Program.

Lino helps coordinate the soccer camp. He knows the impact it can leave.

He said, "We believe that when they come together, they're able to gain that confidence and get to know the community that they're around."

Thrive hopes to send 100 students for free this year.

"We know a lot of a lot of our refugee immigrant kids are low on the budget," said Lino.

Without the funds, mastering something like juggling the soccer ball, won't be possible.

Lino said, "It'll be hard to put something like that together. Because you know, putting some putting summer camp together requires funding."

Thrive International Director Mark Finney hopes it doesn't have to come to that. A fundraiser has already raised more than 600 dollars raised.

"It's important because a lot of kids are coming here and they don't have a lot of relationships, a lot of friends. English is something that they're learning. So sometimes it's hard to relate to folks. But, soccer is a universal language," said Finney.

The camp is set for June 26 to 29 at North Central High School. With more than a month to go, Thrive hopes to score in all the goals.

