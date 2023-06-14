Three Post Falls runners complete run across the state of Idaho in 2 days

The three’s trek started in Newport, Wash., and ended at the Montana state-line on Highway 200 just past Clark Fork.

IDAHO, USA — Three avid marathon runners from Post Falls ran 67.7 miles across the state of Idaho in just two days. The three’s trek started in Newport, Wash., and ended at the Montana state-line on Highway 200 just past Clark Fork.

Immaculate Conception Academy cross country coaches Tom and Mark Latham, who happen to be twins, have always talked about running 50 miles in one day when they turned 50 years old. The two were not sure how to go about it originally, but after talking to a former athlete they coached, Christian Kuplack, they forged two ideas together and a new goal was formed.

Kuplack, Tom Latham’s son’s best friend and one of the top runners in North Idaho in 2018, was discussing ideas for a cross country fundraiser with the twins and that’s how the 67.7 mile idea took off.

