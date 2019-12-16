SPOKANE, Wash. — Two people have been taken to the hospital after high carbon monoxide levels were found in apartments within an East Central building on Monday.

Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer says the apartment building at 8 S. Magnolia Street, near the intersection of Sprague and Magnolia, has been evacuated. There are four units within the building.

Crews discovered the high levels of carbon monoxide after people reported feeling sick on Monday, Schaeffer said.

Tenants told crews on scene that Avista pulled power from the building last week because electrical standards were not up to code. Power will not be restored to the building until it meets standards.

The building then started running generators, which flooded several apartments with high levels of carbon monoxide, crews said.

The management company and after-hours maintenance line have not returned calls. Spokane Fire has tagged the building as uninhabitable until it is inspected and approved for occupancy.

Washington state law requires carbon monoxide alarms to be installed in new residences. As of Jan. 1, 2013, carbon monoxide alarms are required in existing apartments, condominiums, hotels, motels, and single-family residences, with some exceptions.

Fire department leaders said the alarms within the building did not have batteries, which is prompting additional investigation from fire marshals on Monday.

Seven people in the building were evaluated but only three were taken to the hospital. The Red Cross is working to place occupants in need of housing.

Two people are trying to find housing, while other occupants are either at work or found temporary places to stay.

This is a developing story. It will be updated with new information.

