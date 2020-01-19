SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Spokane police said they arrested a drunk driver for sliding and crashing into a power pole in the 5 mile neighborhood of North Spokane.

Officers responded at 2 a.m. this morning to a GMC Yukon that slid off the roadway and crashed into a power pole. A witness stated that after the crash occurred, a man walked away from the scene.

When officers arrived, they found 31-year-old Victoria N. Brown inside the car. According to police, Brown had a small bump on her head and showed obvious signs of being under the influence.

Three children ages 8, 12 and one 5-month-old were also found inside the car. Fortunately, none of the children were injured.

Brown told the officer's that she was the driver of the vehicle.

Police found and identified the man from the crash as 39-year-old Shane T. Brown. According to police, Brown was showing obvious signs of being under the influence and police noticed a bump on his head.

Shane denied driving the vehicle and being at the scene.

During the investigation, hairs embedded in the glass of the broken driver's side windshield were tested. Officers determined the hairs matched Shane and not Victoria's hair.

Victoria was arrested and booked into Spokane County Jail for providing false statement, according to police.

Shane was also arrested and booked for felony hit and run, DUI and 3 counts of reckless endangerment, according to police.

