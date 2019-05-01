High winds knocked out power to more than 265,000 people in Western Washington overnight.

There were approximately 160,000 Puget Sound Energy customers without power around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Check the PSE outage map here.

Seattle City Light reported as many as 22,000 outages in several neighborhoods as of 8 a.m. That number was down to around 9,000 by 1:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The Associated Press reports that all Alaska Airlines flights were temporarily grounded Sunday morning after a power outage. The airline is based out of Seattle. An Alaska Airlines spokesperson said 27 flights were delayed and five were canceled.

KING 5 Meteorologist Darren Peck reported a peak gust of 60 mph recorded at 2 a.m. Sunday at Sea-Tac. Just an hour before, winds were only 10 mph at Sea-Tac, indicating just how quickly the winds picked up.

The winds have taken down trees and power lines across Puget Sound. Emergency crews are working to clear the downed lines and debris covering roads from Olympia to Everett.

A High Wind Warning for the Seattle metro area ended at 4 a.m.

The National Weather Service says we can expect the next storm to move in Tuesday, with potentially windy conditions overnight into Wednesday.

RELATED: Storm tips that power companies want you to know

RELATED: How to prolong your phone's life in a power outage

VIEW: Full forecast