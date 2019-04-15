SPOKANE, Wash. — More than 1,000 people gathered at Spokane Falls Community College for the annual Walk MS event.

Multiple sclerosis has no cure, so the walk raises funds for research and support for families and individuals with the disease.

The Greater Northwest has the highest rate of multiple sclerosis, according to the National Walk MS Society.

Spokane’s Walk MS event was one of hundreds of walks across the US.

Participants raised more than $100,000 for research and awareness.

“We want people to know here in Spokane and locally that there is a large community in support for those living with MS,” said Jordan Doake, development manager for The National Walk MS Society.

Those participating in the walk said just walking a mile goes a long way.

“My mom has had MS for over 30 years, and this is our first time doing an MS walk or anything like it,” said Kaleigh Kirschbaum, one of the participants. “It was great, emotional.