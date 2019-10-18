SPOKANE, Wash. — If you've been out for a walk lately or spent any time outside in the Spokane area, chances are you've had to swat away those pesky bugs flying around.

Some people mistake them for gnats, but they're actually a type of aphid.

The little white bugs are back and flying around, especially on Gonzaga's campus.

"They're pretty annoying, I'm always picking them out of my hair," said Gonzaga student Amelia Northern.

At first glance, you might think they're a spec of dust when they land on you, but a closer look shows something that gives you the creepy crawlies.

"The other day I was walking with my friend and she had two of them crawling on her forehead so they're pretty much everywhere," Northern said.

Associate Professor of Biology at Gonzaga, Dr. Gary Chang said these are a type of wooly aphids and they're on the move looking for a new home.

"In the fall, they'll migrate from that tree and look for a different species of tree to spend the winter," Dr. Chang explained.

Not only are they looking to settle in, but they're also looking for love.

"During the fall they go through a sexual reproduction period so that's when they actually need to find a partner," he added.

Chang said the amount of ash and lilac trees in our area make this an attractive place to be. This stage of their life also happens be the same time they grow wings.

"So they're flying around and that facilitates looking for mates and switching types of tree," Chang said.

It might be a part of their cycle, but it doesn't make being outside very enjoyable.

"It wouldn't be as annoying if they were minding their own business but the fact that they're flying all over and landing on you that's when it gets annoying," Northern said.

While they are a pest, the good news is they aren't harmful. More annoying than anything, especially if they land in your mouth.

"Not very tasty, but I'd probably just spit it out," Chang said.

They aren't going anywhere quite yet, they could stick around for up to a month. In the meantime, students will have to try to avoid eating too many on their way to class.

"Try not to open your mouth and breathe really lightly," Northern recommended.

Chang said there's no real solution to get rid of these bugs he said we really we just have to wait it out.

