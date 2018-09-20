LOVELAND, Co. (KUSA) — An increase in cyber bullying and teen suicide has Loveland Municipal Court Judge Geri Joneson wanting to do more. Luckily, she’s the one who can sentence them.

“You don’t know what message, what text, what Instagram, what email , whatever it is, what one may push that victim over the edge," Joneson said.

She sees about eight to 10 bullying cases a year in her courtroom, and although she sentences those teens to community service, and issues large fines, she doesn't think they're getting the message.

“I was dissatisfied that they really understood the true meaning of what had happened," she said.

She plans to start imposing stricter sentences if the case calls for it.

“I have no hesitation sending them to the detention center," Joneson said, adding that she can put them there for up to 48 hours. "I want them to understand here in Loveland, that it’s an unacceptable behavior.”

Most municipal court judges aren't able send kids to the juvenile detention center, but Judge Joneson has a deal with the Larimer County Court.

She hopes the threat of time served will show the bullies how serious the crime is, and show victims the consequences for their abuser can be just as serious.

"If the youth and our kids aren't learning that at home, and they're not learning it at schools, unfortunately when they come here to my courtroom they're going to learn it very quickly," she said.

