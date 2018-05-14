Visitors at the parks who traveled by vehicle won’t need to buy a Discover Pass or day-use pass to visit state parks on Saturday June 2 and June 9 as well as Sunday June 10.

The “free days” are part of the State Parks’ duty to the public to keep parks open after the Discover Pass system started in 2011.

Discover Passes cost $30 annually or people could purchase a $10-day permit to access lands managed by Washington State Department of Natural Resources, and Washington State Parks and Recreation.

The Discover Pass legislation said that State Parks could designate up to 12 free days each year where the pass wouldn’t be needed to visit those days. However, Discover Passes will still be required for other lands managed by the Washington Department of Natural Resources and the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.

The remaining 2018 State Parks free days are:

Saturday, June 2 — National Trails Day

Saturday, June 9 — National Get Outdoors Day

Sunday, June 10 — Free Fishing Day

Saturday, Aug. 25 — National Park Service Birthday

Saturday, Sept. 22 — National Public Lands Day

Sunday, Nov. 11 — Veterans Day

Friday, Nov. 23 — Autumn free day

More information on free days, or the Washington Discover Pass can be found on the State Park's website.

© 2018 KREM