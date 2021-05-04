3 Things to know Monday

The Zags play in the NCAA championship tonight, Two Spokane natives won in the women’s tournament and there may be some familiar faces on the Baylor sideline.

It's about time for the biggest game in Gonzaga men's basketball history.

The Bulldogs will play Baylor in the national championship of the NCAA Tournament, Monday on KREM2. Tip-off is at 6:20 p.m.

Gonzaga is riding high following the most iconic shot in program history when Jalen Suggs hit a near half-court shot to give the Zags a 93-90 win in overtime in the Final Four against #11 UCLA. Read more

Spokane natives Lexie and Lacie Hull are NCAA Tournament national champions.

The sisters' school Stanford women's basketball topped Arizona in the title game on Sunday 54-53.

The connections between the Baylor and Gonzaga staffs have been well documented.

It all started when former Gonzaga Basketball Director of Operations John Jakus went to Waco to become an assistant coach on Scott Drew's staff.