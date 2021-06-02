‘This is is perfect’: Weeknd concert signals bright future for Spokane Arena after COVID-19 cancellations

The venue has served in several capacities since including a homeless shelter, a COVID-19 testing center, and most recently as a mass vaccination site.

SPOKANE, Wash. — March 9th, 2020 was the last time the Spokane Arena was able to host a concert.

Shortly after, March Madness was canceled, followed by every other event on the calendar in 2020.

“Since the world shut down, it’s been fairly slow other than moving shows, and canceling shows, and postponing shows,” sighed Matt Meyer, the director of entertainment at the arena.

The industry came to a complete standstill when the pandemic struck..

They were one of the first to shut down and will be some of the last to return because of the large crowds they draw in.

“We’re still planning for 2021,” explained Meyer. “We just want to make sure that when we announce something, it’s going to happen.”

Meyer is over all of the events booked at the arena

Throughout this hiatus - he’s continued his search for acts that would create some waves in Spokane. That work has now paid off.

The Weeknd is one of the most popular artists out right now. The award-winning artist is set to perform at the Super Bowl this weekend. Since making the announcement and gauging feedback, Meyer believes the concert will be a success once pandemic protocols are lifted.

“The moment I saw all that come together, that’s when I knew how big it was,” said Meyer in response to social media reactions Weeknd from fans in the region.

“I knew personally in my own opinion, but the moment you see it happening everywhere else. That’s when I knew I hit the nail on the head.”

Although the concert isn’t for another year - It symbolizes just how vital the Spokane arena is to the community.

Large gatherings remain off-limits for the time being.

As for Meyer, booking the Weeknd is a part of his overall plan in bringing more diverse concerts to Spokane.