When you have a tradition that has 45 years of history, it’s hard to just break that because it means so much to so many different people and the memories hold weight.

With the stay home order still in place this Easter weekend one family in Spokane Valley is finding a way to work around that and still follow the guidelines.

Jeff and Pam McIntyre are basically experts when it comes to celebrating Easter.

“We’ve always had a motto that once you’re invited you come every year until we tell you that you can’t,” Jeff said.

What started in 1975 as a small gathering between their immediate family, has now grown into a spring staple for more than 100 people.

“This year we’re going to do it by parade only because we can’t come in contact with each other,” Pam explained.

Instead of an Easter egg hunt, people with kids will drive by the McIntyre home and pick up an Easter goodie bag. A Facebook page has even been started with Easter Trivia and coloring activities by their children.

“That I think was really important to us,” expressed Pam. “It just meant a lot to us to not stop yet.”

Perhaps the best part is the annual Easter egg toss. For the last 15 years, they’ve given out a trophy to the winner. The record so far is 93 feet.

“The egg toss is going to be on the honor system,” said Jeff. “They’re going to be doing the toss out in their own virtual roads.”

Like every other year, Jeff will be the judge and the winner will have their name engraved in the trophy with the virus engraved in it as well for remembrance.