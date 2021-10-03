The Spokane Walk to End Alzheimer's comes to Riverfront Park Saturday

The Walk to End Alzheimer's took place in Riverfront Park to promote awareness for the disease and raise money to support research

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Walk to End Alzheimer’s returned to Riverfront Park Saturday morning.

The Alzheimer’s Association Washington State Chapter hosted the Spokane Walk to End Alzheimer’s Saturday. The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise funds and awareness for Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias. Organizers hope to raise $165,000 to help fund Alzheimer’s and dementia research and local support services for those living with dementia and their families.

Participants were given the option to join at the local event or from their homes. The event expressed the importance of adhering to federal, state, and local public health guidelines to ensure the safety of participants during COVID-19.

“People in our community impacted by Alzheimer’s need our support now more than ever,” said Carrie McBride, the Alzheimer’s Association Washington State Chapter media representative. “With the dollars raised, the Alzheimer’s Association can continue to provide care to families during these difficult times while also advancing critical research to end the disease.”

The Alzheimer’s Association estimate more than 120,000 people in Washington State are living with Alzheimer’s as well as 295,000 unpaid family caregivers supporting a loved one with dementia. The organization also said before the pandemic, Alzheimer’s was the third leading cause of death in the state, killing more people than breast and prostate cancer combined.