SPOKANE, Wash. — The rusty roof of the Looff Carrousel got a new permanent paint job after a construction mistake left the dome exposed to the elements.

Workers are applying a permanent fix to the building after applying a temporary sealant earlier this fall.

Although the building was only completed a little over a year ago and a half ago, the dome on top of the roof had already rusted over by the fall because crews applied the wrong kind of sealant during construction.

The sealant came off and left the dome exposed to the extreme heat during the summer, and the extreme cold temperatures in the fall, which contributed to the issue according to interim Parks and Recreation director Garrett Jones.

Fortunately, the rusting was spotted during the one-year warranty on the building, so repairs will come at no extra cost.

RELATED: Looff Carrousel celebrates 110th birthday with $1 rides

RELATED: Rust on Looff Carrousel maybe result of wrong sealant used on dome

The city first spotted the rust during the summer, just over a year after the building was completed. The ride celebrated it's 110th birthday in July.

The former Parks and Recreation Director Fianna Dickson said the inside of the building and the carousel were undamaged. Dickson also assured guests that the carousel's operation would be uninterrupted during the fix.

KREM 2 Reporter Nicole Hernandez contributed to this report.