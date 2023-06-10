The Parkade in downtown Spokane reopening after multi year closure due to upgrades

There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony to officially reopen the structure on Friday at 1 p.m. The event will feature a food truck, live music and even free parking!

SPOKANE, Wash. — After years of construction, the Parkade is having a grand reopening on Friday!

The new structure has many cool new things about it, the biggest one however is the whole structure is solid now.

The Parkade was built in 1967, then in 2020 an investment firm bought it. The firm says the salt and water from cars over the years broke down not only the concrete, but also the rebar holding everything together.

Because of that, over the last few years, crews have been taking one section at a time and replacing the supports. Crews also put in new lighting and gave the structure a fresh coat of paint.

In addition, crews also upgraded the mechanical equipment in the garage to energy and water efficient units. According to owners, the old system wasted hundreds of thousands of gallons of water a year, now it is not wasting any.

One of the new owners told KREM 2 "Certainly everyone will be very relieved that the noise is done, that the dust is done, and you know that it'll just be a great place to park. That's kind of what we're hoping is that this can be kind of a kickstart to get people back downtown."

