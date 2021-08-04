The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in locating an endangered man

Llewelyn N. Soon was last seen leaving the Coeur d'Alene Casino around 1:30 PM Wednesday.

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — The Kootenai County Sheriff's office is looking for an endangered man last seen leaving the Couer d'Alene Casino Wednesday afternoon.

According to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office, 71-year-old Llewelyn N. Soong was last seen leaving the casino on foot around 1:30 PM.

Soong was last seen wearing a dark t-shirt, grey jacket, green sweatpants, flipflops with a green backpack. He is 5'9" and approximately 140 pound with a grey beard and pony tail.

According to the sheriff's office, there have been reports of him walking over the Highway 95 bridge on Highway 58. There were also reports of him in the area of the Fightin' Creek Smoke Shop and Market.