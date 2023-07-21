The 'Ida-flow': Meridian boy in the running to win a national mullet contest

MERIDIAN, Idaho — A Meridian boy is working to win a national mullet contest sponsored by the Homes for Wounded Warriors.
Easton Klinker with the "Ida-flow" has a mullet that is a symbol of "247 years of American fan favorites" according to the Mullet Champ website. "He wears it loud, he wears it proud so make him a true American champion."
People can cast their votes for their favorite contestant. As of Friday, Klinker has 1,459 votes.
Mullet Champ has raised $98,047.60 in 2023 -- all these donations go to Jared Allen's Homes for Wounded Warriors to help U.S military veterans.
Watch more Local News:
See the latest news from around the Treasure Valley and the Gem State in our YouTube playlist: