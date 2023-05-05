'A dream facility': 18-court pickleball center set to open in Meridian this fall

The Flying Pickle, co-founded by Idaho pickleball legends Susannah Barr and Nick Petterson, will be Idaho's largest pickleball facility.

BOISE, Idaho — The sport of pickleball continues to explode in popularity across the United States and Idaho is not immune to the contagious excitement of the sport.

In fact, pickleball is so popular that a brand-new state-of-the-art facility is slated to open in meridian this fall.

The Flying Pickle, a perfect name, will be the largest indoor pickleball facility in the state of Idaho. The center will include 18 courts, a restaurant, pro shop and facilities equipped for lessons and coaching.

Co-founded by Idaho pickleball legends Susannah Barr and Nick Petterson, The Flying Pickle will offer extended hours to allow players from all walks of life and schedules to find a time to play. The facility also provides a space for pickleball during cold winter months in a comfortable indoor venue.

Barr, a top ranked pickleball professional, said The Flying Pickle will encourage and allow for the growth of a game that is seeing incredibly high demand locally.

She has watched pickleball’s popularity grow massively in the local scene over the last few years. Barr's game has developed too, bringing home gold medals and championships in several events with the Association of Pickleball Professionals.

The Flying Pickle has a preview on their website of what the facility will look like and the amenities they are set to offer. Membership options are also posted, giving an idea of how The Flying Pickle will operate once opened.

The design of the facility, all the way down to the lines on the court, were meticulously researched and planned. Barr said the spirit of The Flying Pickle is to be a top center. The club is putting pickleball first, sparing no expense to build a player’s dream facility.

And yes, the restaurant inside the facility appear to be named “The Kitchen,” something pickleballers will agree, you can’t pass on that name.

