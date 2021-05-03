The Festival at Sandpoint to make 2021 lineup announcements throughout May

On Friday, the Festival announced St. Paul and the Broken Bones with special guest The Dip will take the stage on July 29.

SANDPOINT, Idaho — Throughout the month of May, The Festival at Sandpoint will be announcing their 2021 lineup.

The Festival at Sandpoint, located 80 miles northeast of Spokane, offers a way to jam to some of your favorite tunes while relaxing by the shores of beautiful Lake Pend Oreille.

On Friday, the Festival announced St. Paul and the Broken Bones with special guest The Dip will take the stage on July 29 at 7:30 p.m. to kick of the 38th annual summer concert series. Tickets can be purchased online starting Monday, May 3.

Tickets are $44.95 for general admission. Early entry tickets are $69.95.

Seating at The Festival is general admission on the lawn and in the grandstands, and is available on a first-come, first-served basis. The field is wheelchair accessible with designated seating in the grandstands.

Sand chairs are allowed in the blanket seating area and higher lawn chairs are allowed behind this area.

Food and beverages, including alcohol, are welcome at all concerts. You can bring them from home or purchase them from 13 local vendors and two full bars at The Festival.

The Festival has drawn a crowd of 30,000 in the past from all over the nation, as well as internationally, Festival at Sandpoint's Interim Executive Director Ali Baranski said.