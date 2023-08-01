'He was just the best' | Priest Lake resort unveils Ethan Chapin Volleyball Court

Unveiled Wednesday, July 26, the Ethan Chapin Volleyball Court was named after Ethan Chapin, one of the four University of Idaho students killed last November.

PRIEST LAKE, Idaho — Priest Lake is home to just under 7,000 people. During the summer months, the area welcomes a lot more than gorgeous lakes and extraordinary views: new attractions.

The newest attraction is the Ethan Chapin Volleyball Court. Unveiled Wednesday, the volleyball court was named after Ethan Chapin, one of the four University of Idaho students killed last November.

Hill's Resort, located at the foot of the Selkirk Mountains, has been open for more than 75 years. Thousands of families spend their summer days or weeks at the resort located on Priest Lake. One of those families is the Chapins.

The family of five has spent several summers vacationing there. Ethan and his triplet siblings worked at the resort during the summer. Ethan even previously brought his girlfriend Xana Kernodle, who was also killed last November, to the resort.

"It's been a very hard summer," said Whitney Hill, the owner of the resort. "He was just the best."

The volleyball court and the new bench with a plaque recognizing Ethan sit in front of the lake for all to take in. Annual resort goers shared that they witnessed the unveiling from afar Wednesday morning.

"We had no idea what was going on," one local man said. "We just could tell it was very emotional."

Hill shared that losing Ethan has been "the biggest loss" and hopes the bench serves as a memorial for him.

"I hope they can feel his energy and smile and think about how special and good life really is," she said.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: Search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.