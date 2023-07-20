The Arc Thrift Store opening new location in Spokane Valley on July 31

The new store will be located at 1441 Argonne Rd., close to the Rite Aid drug store in Mission.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The Arc of Spokane is opening its new thrift store in Spokane Valley on Monday, July 31.

The new store will be located at 1441 Argonne Rd., close to the Rite Aid drug store in Mission.

The grand opening will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Festivities during the grand opening include a BBQ Bus courtesy of Washington Trust Bank, a gift card scavenger hunt, Business Opportunity School for Success (BOSS) associates selling their products and other celebrations.

“The Arc of Spokane is thrilled to announce the opening of our new thrift store in Spokane Valley,” Chief Executive Officer Sima Thorpe said. “This will allow us to expand to two stores providing critically needed funding for programs and services that support individuals with developmental disabilities and their families."

All proceeds from the thrift stores go towards services The Arc provides for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) and their families. The Arc operates about 30 different programs and services that ensure people with IDD and their families have support for employment, healthcare, community engagement, in schools, and more.

“I’m proud to work for an organization with such an excellent humanitarian mission,” Rose Williamson, director of thrift operations, said. “Thrift expansion not only helps us raise more funds to support our mission, but it also gives us an opportunity to welcome new employees to our awesome work culture where we truly care about each individual.

The store will be open Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m.- 8 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m.- 6 p.m.

Donation drop-off hours are Monday-Saturday from 8 a.m.- 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. To schedule a donation pickup, call (509) 328-8100.

