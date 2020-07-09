Tens of thousands without power amid high wind speeds in the Inland Northwest

Around 19,000 Avista customers, 11,000 Kootenai Electric customers, and 2,900 Inland Power customers are without power Monday.

Tens of thousands of people are without power Monday, amid high speeds throughout the Inland Northwest.

Around 19,000 Avista customers, 11,000 Kootenai Electric customers, and 2,300 Inland Power customers are without power according to outage maps.

Avista is reporting 346 unique outages across its coverage area, including 17,000 in eastern Washington, and just over 2,000 across the state line.

Near the Canadian border, power is expected to be restored between 11:15 and noon. Out near Fruitland, power is expected to be restored between 12:45 and 1 p.m. Outages near Spokane are expected to be restored between noon and 1:30 p.m.

Across the Stateline, Avista customers can expect power to return between 11:15 and 1 p.m. An Avista Spokesperson said crews are still being dispatched so some estimates may be updated as crews assess damages. Those without power can keep up to date on outages on the Avista Outage Map.

Inland Power is reporting over 2,900 customers without power in Spokane, Kootenai, Bonner, Stevens and Lincoln counties.