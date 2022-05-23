14-year-old girl dies after being washed away in Entiat River

A 14-year-old from Wenatchee died after she was swept away by the Entiat River Sunday afternoon, the Chelan County Sheriff's Office said.

Example video title will go here for this video

ENTIAT, Wash. — ENTIAT, Wash. – A 20-year-old man was rescued and the body of a 14-year-old girl from Wenatchee was recovered Sunday from the Entiat River.

According to the Chelan County Sheriff's Office (CCSO), deputies were alerted to a water rescue at the Lake Creek campground around 4:15 p.m. Sunday. The campground is located approximately 28 miles up Entiat River Road in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest.

A caller reported the girl had been washed away, and a 20-year-old man from East Wenatchee was also stranded on a rock in the middle of the river.

Around 40 rescuers responded to the call, the CCSO said, which included search and rescue crews and air support units.

A helicopter crew was able to locate the missing girl “in fast-moving water” downstream from where the 20-year-old man was stranded.

The CCSO said water rescue crews used a rope system and ladders to get to the 14-year-old girl, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Crews from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island also responded to the scene and rescued the 20-year-old from the middle of the river using a helicopter. The CCSO said the man was treated for injuries by Ballard Ambulance crews.

The CCSO said the man was rescued and the body of the 14-year-old was recovered around 8 p.m.

The names of the man and the girl have not been released.

While air temperatures are beginning to feel more spring-like in Washington, first responders across the state are warning the public the temperatures of lakes and rivers are still dangerously cold.

Late snow this spring has contributed to cold water temperatures. Even if weather conditions are warm, the water temperatures may still be cold and dangerous, should someone fall in unexpectedly.

It'll be warmer today but remember that rivers and lakes are still cold...safety tips👇 pic.twitter.com/nfmj3TwM9Q — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) May 22, 2022

Cold water shock occurs when the body is suddenly immersed in cold water and can become deadly in about a minute. A person will start to involuntarily gasp or hyperventilate, which may lead to cardiac arrest.

Sudden gasps of air and rapid breathing from cold water shock can create a greater risk of drowning for even the most confident swimmers. The National Weather Service said cold water shock can impair decision-making and also restrict movement in your arms and legs.

Experts consider cold water to be anything less than 70 degrees.