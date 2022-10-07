'It would be amazing, especially to win it on home turf': Team USA ready to begin Women's Military World Cup on Monday afternoon

Games begin Monday afternoon with the United States opening play against Belgium in Spokane at Union Stadium.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Women's Military World Cup is taking place right here in Spokane.

Games begin Monday afternoon with the United States opening play against Belgium.

Sunday morning was the final practice for team USA ahead of the tournament beginning. The team is ready to finally be able to be on the field and compete.

"We're kind of like a little spring right now. We're ready to just open up and pounce and showcase all of the effort, work and intensity that we brought coming together as a team. We really are ready to put on a show for everyone," said Scotti Culton, a Lieutenant Junior Grade in the Coast Guard.

This year marks the 13th Conseil International Du Sport Militaire Women’s Soccer World Cup. In the previous 12, America has won gold once in 2002.

This group has their eyes on finishing on top for the first time in 20 years.

"It would be amazing, especially to win it on home turf," said Katie Gernsbacher, a First Lieutenant in the Marine Corps. "I think we're in a position to do it. It would mean the world to all of us and that's something all of us have have discussed in great detail day in and day out."

SCHEDULE:

There will be two matches every day from July 11th through the 20th at 3:30 pm and 7 pm at Union Stadium. All games are free and open to the public.