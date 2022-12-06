Team Idaho heading home after triumphant week at Special Olympics USA Games

Team Idaho competed in athletics, bocce, bowling, golf and flag football, taking home 2 gold, 2 silver, and 13 bronze medals.

BOISE, Idaho — Team Idaho announced they are returning home after competing in the Special Olympics USA Games in Orlando, Florida.

Special Olympics Idaho had 22 athletes and 36 total delegates from across the state travel to Orlando to compete in the Special Olympics USA games from June 5 to June 12.

In a Facebook post, Team Idaho said, “We are so proud of every single one of our athletes. They each did an amazing job representing Idaho. All their hard work and effort really paid off – bringing home a total of 17 medals!”

Special Olympics Idaho Chief Operating Officer Opey Penaloga said they had two high school students, Kevin Sullivan and Elsie Kennedy, from Capital High School with their teachers taking part in the Youth Leadership Experience.

“From the Staff, of Special Olympics Idaho, we would like to say thank you to everyone that has supported our athletes and our program for many, many years, these guys have been practicing and playing and competing for multiple years to get where they're at. And none of that would be possible without the sponsors and the support of our community,” said Amber Walker, the Senior Director of Development for Special Olympics Idaho.

The Games showcased more than 5,500 athletes and coaches from across the country, competing in front of more than 125,000 spectators and supporters.

