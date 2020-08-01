RATHDRUM, Idaho — A teacher at Lakeland High School initiated a lockdown on Wednesday morning after she thought she heard gunshots, according to a message from the superintendent.

A handful of KREM viewers reported heavy police activity at the school in Rathdrum, with responses from the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office, Idaho State Police, and the Post Falls and Coeur d’Alene Police Departments.

One viewer said they saw more than 25 law enforcement vehicles at the school.

Lakeland School District officials told KREM at about 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday that the lockdown was lifted and the school was placed on a safety hold.

A message from Lakeland Superintendent Becky Meyer said law enforcement checked the campus for safety concerns following the teacher’s lockdown initiation, but no evidence of a threat was found.

Meyer said in the message that law enforcement and LHS administrators were “meticulously checking the building."

She added that an update would be provided once the building was cleared.

