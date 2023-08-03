Taylor Swift made large donation to Seattle food bank during her Eras Tour stop

Swift donated enough money to Seattle's Food Lifeline to "secure several thousand pounds of fresh fruits and vegetables" for its partner food banks it supplies.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SEATTLE — Editor's note: the video playing above originally aired on July 21.

Taylor Swift made a large donation to a Seattle food bank while she was in the Emerald City for her stop on the Eras Tour.

Swift donated money to Food Lifeline on the first day of her two-night, sold-out Seattle stop.

Food Lifeline Spokesperson Mark Coleman said the donation "will help us secure several thousand pounds of fresh fruits and vegetables for our partner food banks that we supply."

Coleman told KING 5 that Swift's team reached out to the food bank a few days before the shows to tell them about the donation, then it came on Saturday, July 22.

"We have a few 'Swifties' on the staff, and she received cheers from the warehouse team," Coleman said.

Swift has donated to food banks across the country during her first U.S. leg of the tour.