SPOKANE, Wash. — The City of Spokane says it's going to take up to seven days to clean the tap water in northeast Spokane.

People living in the area bound by Wellesley Avenue, Freya Street, Crown Avenue and Havana Street are asked to avoid drinking the tap water.

A commercial hydroseed vehicle that used water from city fire hydrants allowed some contamination to back flow into the city’s system when filling up with water, city leaders said. In a press conference, city leaders said a few residents have reported that their water had a green tint.

The city has reported the issue to the Washington State Department of Health.

City officials said free drinking water is being provided to people living in the area. Crews went door to door to deliver extra large cases along with an informational notice to each property.

Water bottles were also distributed at the post office located at 4401 N. Freya Street on Friday. Bottle distribution there will continue until the problem is resolved from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

Hillyard residents collecting water from the Post Office center said they were concerned when they learned of the contamination but satisfied with the city's response.

"I can still shower, I can do my daily activities, I've got plenty of drinking water. I'm good to go," said resident Rob Marlow. "They're getting information out there to the citizens, and corrective action in place. They're on top of it."

At the end of the evening on Friday, workers estimated they'd given out more than 300 cases, adding up to more than 10,000 bottles of water.

City officials said crews are working to flush the system with clean water. The required work is expected to take up to a week.

That process will result in minor flooding on some intersections throughout the decontamination period.

Officials said the area affected is small, mostly containing commercial properties.

“We are working to resolve this situation quickly. Safe and reliable drinking water is critical to good health, and responding to this concern is our highest priority today,” Scott Simmons, the City’s Public Works Division Director, said in a press release.

People in the affected area can still use water for washing, showers and irrigation. People outside of the affected area in Northeast Spokane can continue to use their tap water.

Once the city resolves the situation, affected customers should run their water for five minutes before using it for drinking or cooking.

