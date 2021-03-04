Teen arrested in Tacoma attack of Asian couple that went viral online

The video of the alleged assault in November went viral recently in the wake of recent attacks targeting Asian Americans that have received national and local press.

TACOMA, Wash. — The Tacoma Police Department took a 15-year-old into custody Friday in connection with an alleged assault on an Asian couple that was caught on video and started circulating on social media recently.

The attack on the man and woman took place in November, but the video was recently circulated as the rise of attacks nationwide targeting Asian Americans has become local and national news. The increased awareness has spurred national and local leaders to speak out against hate crimes against Asian Americans.

The Tacoma incident took place at 4:45 p.m. Nov. 19, 2020, between the 1600 and 1800 blocks of S. Verde St., Tacoma Police said. The alleged attack was reported in November, but the 56-year-old victim had not known video had been recorded, according to the police.

Tacoma Police said that this week the public informed police about the video that was circulating online, but that police did not immediately connect the video to the November attack on the couple.

The 15-year-old was taken into custody on Friday. He faces charges of Assault 2nd Degree, according to the Tacoma Police.

While the alleged attack was not immediately classified as a hate crime, the video circulated recently as awareness has been spreading of the nationwide rise of hate crimes targeting Asian Americans because of their ethnicity.